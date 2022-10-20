Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of North Macedonia

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, spoke about efforts to bolster ties with North Macedonia during a meeting with the country's prime minister on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed hosted Dimitar Kovacevski at the Al Marmoom Majlis in Dubai.

Their meeting focused on ways to boost bilateral commercial partnerships and promote mutual investments.

"While receiving the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia today, we discussed developing relations between the two peoples, building a commercial partnership between the two countries, and establishing an attractive business environment for mutual investments between the two economies," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

Mr Kovacevski expressed his pleasure at meeting Sheikh Mohammed and his pride in the strong relations between his nation and the Emirates.

Also present were Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, chairman of protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

The North Macedonia delegation included Minister of Finance Fatmir Besimi, Minister of Transport and Communications Blagoj Bochvarski, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski, and Abdulkadar Memedi, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the UAE.

North Macedonia, which has a population of about two million, is a country in south-east Europe, which gained independence in 1991 as one of the states formed after the fall of Yugoslavia.