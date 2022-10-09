Project to revamp Dubai’s public beaches will be completed by December, says municipality

Dubai Municipality's project to revamp the emirate's public beaches will be completed by December, the authority said on Sunday.

Work includes covering Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah 1 and Jumeirah 3 beaches with sand, protecting beaches from strong waves and increasing the area of Umm Suqeim 1 beach.

Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality, said particular attention is given to maintaining beaches in the emirate, given their importance to the tourist industry.

The upcoming winter tourist season is expected to be one of the busiest in Dubai for many years.

Analysts said sports tourists heading to the UAE this winter are expected to significantly boost the local hospitality and events economy.

A recent report by online travel agency Musafir found travellers opted for the UAE because of its proximity to major sporting events, as well as family-orientated activities, personal safety, security, room availability, shopping, adventure sports and seamless connectivity.

In 2020, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced plans to create a dozen new beaches and millions of square metres of green space.

The plans included the development of 12 kilometres of Dubai's beaches, which cover 1 million square metres, from Mamzar beach to Umm Suqeim 2. He said the projects were being developed at a cost of Dh500m.