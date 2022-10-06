Free bread campaign delivers 'help for those who need it most'

A free bread drive supporting underprivileged people across Dubai has been hailed as a vital lifeline for those who lost the most in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Families and workers from lower-income groups are eligible to receive free bread from special vending machines placed in several Awaaq supermarkets in the emirate.

The Bread for All machines, storing freshly prepared loaves, are found near the Al Mizhar, Al Warqaa, Mirdif, Nad Al Sheba, Nadd Al Hamar, Al Qouz and Al Badaa branches of the supermarket chain.

Members of the public can also use the machines to make donations to help fund the programme.

Community spirit on display

“This is a great opportunity to help out the local community and help the people who need it the most,” said Mohammed Bahakim, from Yemen, who was making a donation at the Al Mizhar machine on Wednesday morning.

“A lot of people from less-privileged backgrounds have been left in a desperate situation after the pandemic. It’s important we are able to help them and this is a good way to do that and show people we care about them.”

Donations can be made directly at the machines or by sending an SMS to 3656 to donate Dh10 ($2.72).

People can donate Dh50 by sending a message to 3658, Dh100 by contacting 3659 and messaging 3679 will allow you to donate Dh500.

Helping to feed families

“It’s really helpful because it means I can bring some lunch home for my son and spend less,” said Yarmuhammad Khan, a driver from Pakistan.

“I come here every day to use the machine. It’s definitely a big help for a lot of people who might not have as much to spend as others do.”

A baker for Aswaaq loads up a vending machine with fresh bread. Ruel Pableo for The National

Also getting some bread for his lunch in Al Mizhar was Suhag Mia, a housekeeper from Bangladesh.

“I come here every morning and every evening along with lots of others too,” he said.

“It’s a huge help as it means we don’t have to spend as much money and I can bring some of the bread home to my family as well.”

Indian Sudhir Kumar was also among those using the bread vending machine on Wednesday morning.

“It makes every day easier that we don’t have to spend as much money as we did before,” said Mr Kumar, who works for a bottled water company.

Another low-income worker using the service told of how it would help all members of the community.

“The entire public will benefit from this, it’s going to be a lot easier for so many,” said Anoop Raveendran.

Plans to expand campaign

The Bread for All initiative is organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC), which was set up in 2017 to “serve humanity and meet the needs of the community”.

“This project aims to meet the social needs of as many beneficiaries as possible,” said MBRGCEC director Zainab Juma Al Tamimi. He said an expansion of the project was in the pipeline.

“Bread for All is designed to help poor families and underprivileged workers by offering free bread via smart vending machines.

“We are looking forward to expanding the scope of the project by allocating new machines in multiple areas across the UAE.”

Donations can also be made on the Dubai Now app or online at www.mbrgcec.ae.