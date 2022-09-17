UAE introduces 'Bread for All' initiative to support underprivileged families

The UAE has introduced the 'Bread for All' initiative to support underprivileged people.

Families and workers from lower income groups will receive bread free of charge at various times of the day, state news agency Wam reported.

Smart bread-distributing machines will be placed at Aswaaq supermarkets in Al Mizhar, Al Warqaa, Mirdif, Nad Al Sheba, Nadd Al Hamar, Al Qouz, and Al Badaa and will prepare fresh bread.

Read More Recognition and support for UAE working class

People who wish to donate to the initiative can do so directly through the machines or send an SMS to 3656 to donate Dh10, to 3658 for Dh50, 3659 for Dh100, or to 3679 for Dh500.

Those who wish to support the programme can also donate on the Dubai Now app or online at www.mbrgcec.ae.

The initiative is in line with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who at the start of the pandemic said "in the UAE, no one sleeps hungry or in need".