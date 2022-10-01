UAE sends food aid for those affected by floods in Mauritania

The UAE on Friday sent a plane carrying food to flooded cities and villages in southern and eastern Mauritania.

The supplies will meet the basic needs of thousands of families, especially the elderly, women and children, state news agency Wam said.

“The provision of these supplies reflects the strong relations between the two countries and underscores the UAE’s humanitarian role in providing relief to those in need and those affected by disasters that threaten food security,” said Hamad Al Mehairi, UAE ambassador to Mauritania.

He said the UAE sent 49 tonnes of food and medical supplies to Mauritania in April 2021, as well as three medical aid planes to support the country's efforts in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, Emirates Red Crescent sent Ramadan rations to thousands of people in the African nation. The aid was shared among 40 villages in Trarza, in the south-west of the country.