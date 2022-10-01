UAE leaders congratulate China on 73rd National Day

President Sheikh Mohamed on Saturday sent a message of congratulations to China's President Xi Jinping on the country's 73rd National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar message to the Mr Xi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, also conveyed his congratulations.

"Our countries share a deep friendship and we look further to strengthening and fostering our relations," he said.

The UAE and China share a close relationship and long-standing ties.

On Friday, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said the growth of bilateral relations between the UAE and China is a global model to follow.

He said the strategic ties between the two countries had been upgraded to a comprehensive partnership thanks to their significant development prospects.

The UAE was among the first countries to join the Belt and Road Initiative and is now the largest logistics hub for China in the Middle East. More than 60 per cent of China's trade in the region now transits through the UAE.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and China increased by 78.5 per cent from 2012 to 2021, totalling Dh223.5 billion ($60.9bn) by the end of 2021 compared to Dh125.1 billion in 2012.