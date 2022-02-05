Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Saturday.

The leaders discussed the long-standing ties between their nations and explored ways to strengthen the UAE and China's joint comprehensive partnership, particularly across fields of investment and the economy.

Sheikh Mohamed attended the opening ceremony of the 24th Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital on Friday at Mr Xi's invitation.

The president expressed his happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohamed.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his best wishes to Mr Xi and the Chinese people and congratulated him on the start of the Chinese New Year this week, which ushered in the Year of the Tiger.

He thanked the Chinese leader for inviting him to the Winter Olympics and praised its opening ceremony.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the high level of organisation for the Games, held against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr XI spoke of developments in the Middle East and stressed their shared desire for peace and stability in the region.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed, Member of the Executive Council and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and member of the Executive Council, and Ali Obaid Ali Al Dhaheri, UAE ambassador to China.

Sheikh Mohamed attended a grand banquet hosted by Mr Xi in honour of dignitaries invited to the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.