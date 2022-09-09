Dubai hosts poignant 96-round gun salute to Queen Elizabeth II

As people around the world react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II in the UK, events far and wide have been planned in her memory.

At 4pm on Friday, a poignant 96-round gun salute ― one for every year of the Queen's life ― echoed out across Dubai.

Fired by a UK Royal Navy ship at Jebel Ali Port, the event was held in tribute to Her Majesty.

Although no details were provided about the vessel that was used for the tribute, the Royal Fleet Auxiliary Cardigan Bay has been docked in Dubai since Tuesday.

A period of national mourning also began across the UAE on Friday and will continue until Monday to honour the longest-reigning British Monarch.