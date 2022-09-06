UAE authorities warn Netflix over 'inappropriate content'

The UAE government has told Netflix to remove certain content from its streaming service that it said is inappropriate for children.

The media and telecoms regulators made the decision due to concerns that some shows or films may breach UAE laws.

Saudi Arabia took similar action against the streaming giant on Tuesday.

"It has recently been noticed that the Netflix platform has broadcast some visual materials and content that violates media broadcasting regulations in the UAE and contradicts societal values ​​in the country," the The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and the Media Regulatory Office said.

"Netflix has been contacted to remove this content, especially the offending content directed at children."

The statement said the authorities will follow up on what the platform broadcasts and "apply the necessary procedures in the event of broadcasting any material that... does not comply with the laws and regulations in force."

On Sunday, the Ministry of Education said teachers must sign a Code of Conduct that safeguards the welfare of children and what they are exposed to.

It covers a range of factors from bullying and neglect to teaching around issues including gender and sexuality.