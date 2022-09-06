Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from German foreign minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, on Tuesday received a phone call from Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The ministers discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them further, including co-operation in the energy and renewable energy fields.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE had a long relationship with Germany and was always keen to work with the nation to promote security, stability, development and prosperity around the world.

Ms Baerbock praised the Emirati-German strategic ties and the eagerness of both countries to foster relations in all areas.