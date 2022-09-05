Pakistan floods: UAE to host volunteering event to collect relief kits on Saturday

Humanitarian organisations in the UAE will on Saturday host a volunteering initiative to collect thousands of urgent relief kits for families affected by the devastating torrential monsoon rain and floods in Pakistan.

The 'We Stand Together' community event will take place simultaneously in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Dubai Exhibition Centre - South Hall at Expo City and Expo Centre in Sharjah from 9am to 1pm.

The initiative is led by Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Dubai Cares, and Sharjah Charity Association, in co-ordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation and the Ministry of Community Development.

Interested volunteers are asked to register on the UAE Volunteers website by Thursday.

Last month, the Pakistan government and the UN launched a formal appeal for donations such as life-saving response activities in response to the floods. The donations included food security, assistance for agriculture and livestock, shelter and non-food items, nutrition programmes, primary health services, protection, water and sanitation, women’s health and education support.

The UAE is operating an air bridge to transport humanitarian aid.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, last week ordered aid worth Dh50 million ($13.6m) to be delivered to Pakistan.

The food aid will be provided by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in co-operation with the World Food Programme and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment.