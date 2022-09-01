Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iran's minister of foreign affairs

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, on Thursday received a phone call from Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran's minister of foreign affairs.

During the call, the ministers discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them further in the common interest of both countries and the region.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE is always keen to co-operate with neighbouring countries to promote security, stability, development and prosperity in the region.