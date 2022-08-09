President Sheikh Mohamed discusses bilateral relations with Pakistan PM

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday received a call from Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The pair discussed bilateral relations in the call and ways of enhancing them in various fields.

Mr Sharif expressed his thanks to Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's economic and development support provided to Pakistan.

He also praised the positive progress witnessed in the bilateral trade and economic relations.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke of the long-standing UAE-Pakistan ties and wished Pakistan and its people further progress and development.

Read More UAE to invest $1bn in Pakistani companies across sectors

Mr Sharif succeeded Imran Khan as Pakistan's leader on April 11. He visited Abu Dhabi in May and met Sheikh Mohamed.

On Tuesday, the UAE announced plans to invest $1 billion in Pakistani companies in various economic sectors.

The UAE has a long history of strong, political cultural and economic relations with Pakistan, which was among the first countries to recognise the UAE after it was founded in 1971.

Strong ties were established between the countries from the outset, and have grown in the decades since.