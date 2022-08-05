UAE military's flood relief operation in eastern region is complete

The Ministry of Defence has announced the completion of its operation to provide assistance and relief to people in the eastern region of the Emirates.

In response to the heaviest rainfall to hit the country in 30 years, the Joint Operations Command sent army personnel and vehicles, under 'Operation Loyal Hands', last week to Fujairah and Sharjah, where the worst flooding took place.

They helped to rescue 870 people from flooded areas and played a role in providing assistance to about 4,000 residents whose homes were badly affected. The people were moved to temporary accommodation.

After the first wave of rescues, military personnel monitored the flooded streets in heavy-duty vehicles and provided help to people who needed assistance.

They transported families from their flood-hit homes to shelters and rescued motorists from cars that had broken down.

Driving through the streets, the troops checked on motorists they suspected might have stopped because of floods.

In a tweet on Friday, the Ministry of Defence posted an image of its army personnel standing in front of a fleet of nearly 100 military vehicles with the message, "the operation ended" and the hashtag #LoyalHands.

