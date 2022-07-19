Mariam Al Mheiri meets French energy transition minister in Paris

Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Minister of State for Food Security, on Monday met Agnes Pannier-Runacher, the Energy Transition Minister of France, in Paris.

The ministers discussed bilateral ties between the UAE and France in the energy sector, particularly in clean energy, as well as ways of boosting co-operation and developing renewable energy sources.

They discussed several issues of mutual concern, including joint climate action and preparations for the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop28), which will take place at Expo City Dubai in November 2023.

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday concluded his state visit to Paris that included a series of talks and the signing of deals.

In energy, Adnoc and Total Energies signed an agreement to explore opportunities in gas growth, carbon capture and storage, among other areas.

In space and climate change, there were agreements to work together on breakthroughs in both areas, particularly before Cop27 in Egypt in November and Cop28 in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohamed also met French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to discuss food security, investment and the economy, among other topics.