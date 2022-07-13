Al Maqta Bridge in Abu Dhabi partially closed

Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced the partial closure of Al Maqta Bridge until Saturday.

The left lanes in each direction on Al Maqta Bridge will be closed to traffic until 5.30am on Saturday, July 16, ITC announced on its social media platforms.

The works form part of a seven-month project to rejuvenate Al Maqta Bridge, which when it was built in 1968 was the first to connect Abu Dhabi island to the mainland.

The city's municipality in April said the work involves laying new asphalt, overhauling the pedestrian crossings and repainting the distinctive blue structure.

The restoration work is expected to be finished by October.

Before the bridge's construction, people had to wait until low tide to use a causeway to get off the island.

When it was built by Austrian engineers Wagner Biro, the bridge was only a single elegant arch, but it was later expanded to a dual crossing.

Wagner Biro was also responsible for Al Maktoum Bridge in Dubai, the first across the Creek.