Abu Dhabi's Al Maqta Bridge set for major restoration

Abu Dhabi has launched a seven-month plan to rejuvenate Al Maqta Bridge, an icon of the 1960s.

The city's municipality on Wednesday said the work involves laying new asphalt, overhauling the pedestrian crossings and repainting the distinctive blue structure.

The restoration work is expected to be finished by October and authorities said motorists can expect changes to traffic flow.

Al Maqta Bridge in 1969, a year after it opened. Photo: Alain Saint Hilaire

Al Maqta Bridge was built in 1968 and was the first to connect the Abu Dhabi island to the mainland.

It was built over a causeway that was, until then, the only way to get off the island. People had to wait until low tide to cross.

But more and more people were arriving into the emirate after the discovery of oil in 1958 and this required a modern bridge to improve the flow of people and cars.

When it was built, the bridge was only a single elegant arch but it was later expanded to a dual crossing.

Austrian engineers Wagner Biro, built the bridge and it was also behind Dubai’s Al Maktoum Bridge, the first across the Creek.

More bridges were added in Abu Dhabi. The Mussaffah Bridge was built in the 1970s, with the Sheikh Zayed Bridge following in 2010.