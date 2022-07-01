President Sheikh Mohamed receives Chinese special envoy

President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Yang Jiechi, special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, to Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Mr Yang conveyed the best wishes of Mr Xi to the President, which Sheikh Mohamed returned in kind, reported state news agency Wam.

The Chinese special envoy offered condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

He also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as President of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Chinese official met at Al Shati Palace, where they discussed the friendship between the two countries and opportunities for further co-operation — especially in investment, trade and technology — as well as vital issues such as food security.

Views were also exchanged on regional and international issues.

Mr Yang presented a traditional artwork by the famous Chinese painter Feng Yuan to Sheikh Mohamed, which shows the Jiangnan region of eastern China in the spring.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Khaldoun Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and member of the Executive Council.

Mr Yang was accompanied by a delegation that included Deng Li, vice minister of Foreign Affairs, Qian Keming, vice minister of Commerce, Deng Boqing, vice president of the National Development and International Co-operation Agency, and Su Wei, deputy secretary-general of the National Development and Reform Commission.