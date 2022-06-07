Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed establishes National Media Office

An organisation will be established to boost the country's media system.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, issued a resolution to set up the National Media Office in Abu Dhabi, with offices to be located in the UAE and internationally.

It will work on co-operation between media agencies in the country and prepare the influential national media leaders of the future, state news agency Wam said.

The office will be affiliated with the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. Wam will be attached as a unit of the ministry.

The NMO will develop media plans, legislation, regulations and decisions on media development, while also monitoring their implementation in co-ordination with the relevant authorities.

It will train and strengthen the skills of Emirati talent in news media, develop and organise the roles of official spokespeople, represent the UAE at media conferences and events, and conduct research within the media sector.