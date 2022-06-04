First Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi reveals 'shaping the future' theme

The first conference to be held by the Global Media Congress will take place in Abu Dhabi from November 15 to 17.

It will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Adnec and state news agency Wam, and explore the theme Shaping the Future of the Media Industry.

It will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and bring together leaders, experts and journalists from abroad.

The conference provides a platform for guests to determine and debate the way ahead for media.

More than 200 chief executives and 1,200 participants will attend 30 sessions, with 40 speakers focusing on innovation.

“The media is an important partner in the UAE's development process,” said Mohammed Al Rayssi, director general of Wam.

“Organising the first edition of the Global Media Congress reflects our strategy for enhancing joint co-operation and building partnerships on the regional and international levels, which will contribute towards progress and excellence in this sector.

“The slogan of the conference accompanying the Global Media Congress reflects the vision and goals of this prominent international event in terms of foreseeing the future of the media sector in the region, and raising the level of benefiting from advanced technology, such as digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI), to achieve a leap in this sector to support its role as the main contributor to sustainable development in all fields,” Mr Al Rayssi said.

The congress will tackle a number of critical themes relating to digital communication, AI, advanced technology, and creativity in media, in addition to sessions on journalism, radio, television, the internet, social media, and global influencers, as well as offering the ideal platform for international companies wishing to enter the regional media space.

“Adnec’s and Abu Dhabi’s media expertise and infrastructure makes it the ideal choice for hosting and organising the Global Media Congress,” said Humaid Al Dhaheri, group chief executive at Adnec.

“Hosting this event aligns perfectly with our vision for attracting international expertise in all fields and supporting the transfer and localisation of knowledge.

“It will provide fantastic opportunities that will help relay global knowledge in the media sector to the UAE and the wider region by creating a global platform for discussing the impact of direct digital broadcast, helping Emirati youth keep pace with the rapid development of the media sector, and expanding the horizons of students in this field.”