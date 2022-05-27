Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Poland's President discuss bilateral ties

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has held talks with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, in Warsaw.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to Mr Duda the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Mr Duda also sent his warm greetings to the UAE leaders and wished the country further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides explored ways to enhance bilateral co-operation in various fields.

They also discussed issues of common interest and international efforts to find a political settlement to the crisis in Ukraine.

Earlier, Sheikh Abdullah also held talks with Zbigniew Rau, Poland's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

They also reviewed regional and global developments, including the situation in Ukraine and international efforts to stabilise energy markets.

In a joint statement with the Polish minister, Sheikh Abdullah said: "The UAE values ​​the exceptional relations and close ties that unite our two nations, which include co-operation across various economic, political and cultural domains.

"The valuable participation of Poland in Expo 2020 Dubai was a clear example of this co-operation and reflects Poland's cultural and economic capabilities and its ability to innovate and create.

"During my visit to the Polish pavilion, I enjoyed watching the ancient designs that emphasised Poland's readiness to face emerging challenges and foresight of the future.

"During the current period in which the world, foremost of which is Europe, faces difficult and complex challenges, we appreciate Poland's decisive role.

"This is evident through the country's role in facing international issues by co-operating with neighbouring countries in dealing with the humanitarian crisis resulting from the conflict in Ukraine by welcoming millions of refugees with open arms and expanding social safety nets to meet their needs."

Sheikh Abdullah said the Emirates appreciated Poland's vital role in enabling the delivery of aid to Ukraine, including relief supplies coming from the UAE.

"We believe in the need to intensify efforts to mitigate the severity of crises, especially allowing humanitarian aid to reach those vulnerable without any hindrance," he said.

"We also support Poland in expressing our concern about the high levels of hunger and food insecurity globally, which requires us to make international efforts and confront these common challenges, which is one of my top priorities."

Sheikh Abdullah said he welcomed all mediation efforts made by the international community to promote stability and peace in Europe and around the world.

"The UAE, as a current member of the Security Council, looks forward to continuing working with member states to resolve the conflict peacefully and through diplomatic means, in line with the international law and the Charter of the United Nations," he said.

"Our economic and trade partnerships reflect the common goals between our two countries. Last year, non-oil trade increased to about $1.4 billion, which represents an increase of 10 per cent compared to previous years."

The UAE also received more than 37,000 Polish tourists and signed new agreements aimed at expanding investment and economic co-operation, Sheikh Abdullah said.

"We look forward to strengthening ties across all levels, especially renewable energy, health, education and technology, to achieve more prosperity and stability for our people," he said.

Mr Rau welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and said his visit was important to bolster relations. He lauded the UAE's efforts to work towards promoting regional and international security and stability. He also commended the Emirates' global humanitarian initiatives.

The Polish minister offered his condolences to Sheikh Abdullah, on the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

The meeting was attended by Eman Ahmed Al Salami, UAE's ambassador to Poland.