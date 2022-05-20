Sheikh Mansour reviews plans to build world-class national library in UAE

The UAE plans to build a national library that will match the standard of similar major institutions elsewhere in the world, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed has said.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs said the library would act as a “civilisational and cultural beacon” for the country.

He made the remarks while being briefed on the latest developments on Thursday by officials involved in the plans.

They included Hamad Al Midfa, chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Archives and Library; Dr Abdallah Mograby, board member and chairman of the Executive Committee of the National Archives and Library; and Abdullah Al Ali, acting director general of the National Archives and Library.

Sheikh Mansour asked the board to review the experiences of countries abroad in establishing similar institutions.

He also urged members to attach “great importance to documentary studies,” and to make use of artificial intelligence techniques in translating historical and humanitarian books, said state news agency Wam.

The library will document the historical heritage of the UAE from various sources in the international archives and reports.

