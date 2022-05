Expand Autoplay

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received condolences after the death of Sheikh Khalifa on Friday. Among the visitors to Abu Dhabi were Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice-President, Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman. All photos: Ministry of Presidential Affairs