Sheikh Mansour chairs Mubadala board meeting

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, chaired the meeting of the executive committee of Mubadala Investment Company's board of directors on Thursday, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mansour is also the vice chairman of the board of directors of the company.

During the meeting, the committee approved the board of directors' report and the company's 2021 financial statements.

It discussed a number of topics on the agenda and took important decisions regarding them.

The meeting was attended by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Abdulhamid M Saeed; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, and managing director and group chief executive of the company, and Mahmood Ebraheem Al Mahmood.

Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment arm, said on Wednesday that its comprehensive income surged almost 70 per cent in 2021, making it the "strongest financial year" in its 20-year history, driven by a sharp rise in investment returns and monetisation of assets.

Comprehensive income rose to Dh122 billion ($33.2bn) in 2021 from Dh72bn a year earlier, the company said.