Two arrested in Ajman on suspicion of using 'witchcraft' to scam victims out of money

The Arab men were picked up by police at a hotel in Ajman

The two men who are accused of conning several people out of money while claiming to perform rituals.
May 04, 2022

Ajman Police have arrested two men accused of duping a number of people out of money while claiming to practise witchcraft.

Investigations began after several people reported to police that they had been conned out of money by the two Arab men.

The men are said to have told victims that they could perform rituals to help solve their problems. They charged fees for the purported services.

Lt Col Ahmed Al Nuaimi, director of the Criminal Investigations Department at Ajman Police, said his team planned a sting operation to catch the pair in the act.

An undercover officer contacted the men, agreed to pay Dh10,000 for their services and arranged to meet them at a hotel in Ajman.

The men were caught red-handed by Ajman Police with various items including documents, oils and a book in their possession. Officers said the men were also dressed in unusual clothing.

The accused have been referred to prosecutors for legal proceedings.

Ajman Police warned members of the public not to be taken in by fraudsters claiming to use witchcraft to solve their problems.

Lt-Col Al Nuaimi called on members of the public to report any incidents of people advertising services related to witchcraft or sorcery to the police.

Dubai customs seize items associated with black magic: in pictures

In the past three years, Dubai Customs seized more 68kg of items associated with black magic, including talismans, amulets, animal skins, bones and blood. 

