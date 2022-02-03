Ajman Police arrest 45 in anti-begging campaign

Ajman Police have arrested 45 beggars during a week-long anti-begging drive.

The campaign was carried out in the last week of January, the force said on Wednesday.

Offenders were of Arab and Asian nationalities and included 28 men, 16 women and a child.

They were arrested in different areas of the emirate and were trying to win sympathy by posing as people in need.

Officers said the illegal practice was a threat to public safety.

READ MORE Dubai Police arrest 12 people in anti-begging operation

Lt Col Ahmed Al Nuaimi, director of the Criminal Investigations Department at Ajman Police, said begging tarnished the image of the country and was the wrong way to receive money from people.

The force warned members of the public against falling for stories made up by beggars and urged them to report anyone seen begging by calling 067034310.

The senior officer also encouraged people to donate through official channels.

“Donating through official charities and authorities will help funds reach those most in need,” he said.