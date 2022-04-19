UAE summons Swedish envoy over far right group's burning of Quran

The UAE on Tuesday summoned the ambassador of Sweden to the UAE over the planned burning of copies of the Quran by extremists.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, told Liselott Andersson of the UAE's protest against the actions of far-right extremists in Sweden.

Three members of the public and more than a dozen police officers were injured when riots broke out over plans by Danish anti-Islam group Stram Kurs to burn copies of the Quran in towns and cities.

The far-right party was eventually forced to abandon its rallies over security concerns, after hundreds of protesters threw stones and set cars on fire at the events.

Ms Al Hashimy said such incidents only lead to further tension "at a time when the world needs to work together to spread the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence and reject hatred and extremism", news agency Wam reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International had earlier rejected all practices aimed at destabilising security and breaching moral values.

It said religious symbols must be respected and religions must not be insulted.

Since Thursday, protests have also occurred in Linkoping, south-west of Norrkoping, as well as the capital Stockholm, Malmo, in southern Sweden, south-central city Orebro and southern town Landskrona.