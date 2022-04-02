UAE provides 30 tonnes of food aid to Ethiopia’s Tigray region

The UAE has sent a plane carrying 30 tonnes of food to Mekele, in Ethiopia's Tigray region, as part of its direct relief airlift to meet the needs of the population.

The shipment will help more than 7,000 people, including 5,600 women and children.

The UAE's humanitarian aid to date for the region has included 13 relief, medical and food aid planes carrying 220 tonnes.

Mohamed Al Rashidi, the UAE's ambassador to Ethiopia, said the “aid comes within the framework of the UAE’s efforts to provide all support to countries in need, especially to support women and children, to assist them in overcoming dire conditions”, news agency Wam reported.

Read More Tigray rebels agree to stop fighting under Ethiopia ceasefire

The UAE has also pledged to donate $85 million to support relief operations in Ethiopia, in collaboration with international organisations.

Mr Al Rashidi said the UAE had always been among the first countries to provide relief aimed at achieving security and stability in all friendly African countries.

The UAE has sent 500 tonnes of food and medical aid to Addis Ababa in the first three months of this year.