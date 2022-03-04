UAE's UN envoy says country joins calls for peace between Russia and Ukraine

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The UAE's envoy to the United Nations said the country has joined other member states in appealing for peace in Ukraine.

Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and UAE Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, was speaking at a General Assembly emergency special session earlier this week.

“We voted for this resolution, and we join the Member States in appealing for peace,” she said, according to state news agency Wam.

Quote We voted for this resolution, and we join the Member States in appealing for peace Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and UAE Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN

“A just peace that endures by recognising all parties' legitimate concerns and abides by the UN Charter's principles of independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

Ms Nusseibeh said the conflict could only be resolved with diplomacy and communication.

“However, the avenues for dialogue must remain open more urgently than ever before, and we must pursue them together,” she said.

“Despite deepening divisions, now is the time to take a step back, identify diplomatic off-ramps and engage constructively to end this conflict. It is also a time to summon our reserves of wisdom and experience to guide the way forward.”

According to the UAE envoy, the credibility of the UN rests on universal representation and effective application of the international community's principles, saying that these principles should be applied equally.

She described the UAE's concern about the ongoing humanitarian developments in Ukraine, and called for the international community to exhaust all efforts and use all diplomatic channels to stop the crisis.

On Tuesday, the UAE announced it would provide relief aid to affected civilians in Ukraine worth $5 million in response to an urgent appeal by the United Nations.

“We all need to galvanise UN efforts to promote dialogue, work towards an end to the hostilities, and address the humanitarian situation for those most desperately in need,” Ms Nusseibeh said.

The UAE voted to support the General Assembly resolution on Wednesday.