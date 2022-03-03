Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Paraguay's president in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez on Thursday, state news agency Wam reported.

During the meeting at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi the pair discussed relations between the two countries and ways of developing co-operation, especially in the economic, investment, commercial, developmental and renewable energy fields.

They exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and the world, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Abdo Benitez, President of Paraguay, at Al Shati Palace, along with Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Minister of State for Food Security and Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Mr Benitez expressed his thanks for medical support provided by the UAE to Paraguay during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He will attend Paraguay's country day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday.