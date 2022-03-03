Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Paraguay's president in Abu Dhabi

Leaders discussed ways of developing co-operation between the countries

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez meet at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. Ministry of Presidential Affairs
The National
Mar 03, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met Paraguay President Mario Abdo Benitez on Thursday, state news agency Wam reported.

During the meeting at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi the pair discussed relations between the two countries and ways of developing co-operation, especially in the economic, investment, commercial, developmental and renewable energy fields.

They exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and the world, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Abdo Benitez, President of Paraguay, at Al Shati Palace, along with Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Minister of State for Food Security and Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Abdo Benitez, President of Paraguay, at Al Shati Palace, along with Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Minister of State for Food Security and Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Mr Benitez expressed his thanks for medical support provided by the UAE to Paraguay during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He will attend Paraguay's country day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday.

Updated: March 03, 2022, 12:49 PM
Sheikh Mohamed bin ZayedParaguayUAEAbu Dhabi
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Paraguay's president in Abu Dhabi
An image that illustrates this article Human rights depend on empowering women, UAE official tells UN council
An image that illustrates this article Relations between UAE and US going through 'stress test', says Emirati envoyStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article Teenager flown to hospital after Sharjah quad bike accident