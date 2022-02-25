UAE leaders congratulate Kuwait on its National Day

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says he hopes the Emirates and its Gulf neighbour will be forever 'bonded in brotherhood'

Feb 24, 2022

The UAE's leaders have shared messages of congratulations to the people of Kuwait on their National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said on Thursday that he hoped the UAE and Kuwait would be forever “bonded in brotherhood".

“We congratulate the leaders and people of Kuwait on their glorious national day,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote online.

“May God protect Kuwait and its people and perpetuate their honour and glory. I pray that we and Kuwait remain bonded every year in brotherhood and companionship in our single journey towards a beautiful and bright future, God willing.”

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, congratulated the country's leaders and its people on their National Day in a post on Twitter.

Foreign travel among Covid-19 restrictions lifted by Kuwait

“Congratulations to my brothers, Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, and to the Kuwaiti people on the country’s National Day,” Sheikh Mohamed said on Friday.

Landmarks around the emirate of Dubai were dressed in Kuwaiti flag colours to mark the occasion.

Kuwait celebrates its National Day on February 25, the day when Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah ascended to the throne in 1950.

Updated: February 25th 2022, 7:04 AM
