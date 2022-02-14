Foreign travel among Covid-19 restrictions lifted by Kuwait

Unvaccinated people will be allowed to enter shopping centres, cinemas and theatres with a negative PCR test result

Unvaccinated travellers will still have to get a PCR test 72 hours before flying to Kuwait and quarantine for seven days after arrival. Photo: AP
The National
Feb 14, 2022

Kuwait's Cabinet has lifted many Covid-19 restrictions including a ban on foreign travel, a move that will also apply to those who are unvaccinated, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah said on Monday.

Those who have not been vaccinated will still have to get a PCR test 72 hours before boarding a flight to the country and quarantine for seven days after arrival. Those who are vaccinated would not be required to do so.

Some of the restrictions lifted from next week include allowing the unvaccinated to enter shopping malls, cinemas, theatres and banquet halls if they present a negative PCR test result.

This is a developing story

Updated: February 14th 2022, 5:46 PM
GulfKuwaitCoronavirus
