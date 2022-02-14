Sports stadiums return to 100 per cent capacity across the UAE

Stadiums will no longer have to limit the number of spectators at football matches and other events, the UAE Football Association has said.

Capacity has been increased to 100 per cent, but entry will only be allowed to people aged 12 and over who have a green status on the Al Hosn app.

Spectators must also provide proof they have received a negative PCR test result in the past 96 hours.

The decision was reached after consultation between the UAEFA and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, state news agency Wam said.

The announcement came after a day after Abu Dhabi hosted the Club World Cup.

On Tuesday, February 15, cinemas can return to 100 per cent capacity for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.