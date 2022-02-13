Chelsea and Palmeiras dominate XI: Fifa Club World Cup team of the tournament

Chelsea were crowned Fifa Club World Cup champions after defeating Palmeiras 2-1 after extra-time at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday night.

After Romelu Lukaku's opening goal was cancelled out by Raphael Veiga's penalty in regular time, the match appeared destined for a shootout until Kai Havertz slotted home from the spot with three minutes remaining of the 120.

By lifting the Club World Cup for the first time, European champions Chelsea have now won three titles since Thomas Tuchel took charge 13 months ago. The Blues also clinched the Uefa Super Cup at the start of the season.

The result meant heartbreak for Copa Libertadores holders Palmeiras who were fervently supported by thousands of fans in Abu Dhabi.

In Saturday's earlier match, African and Egyptian champions Al Ahly thumped Asian Champions League holders Al Hilal 4-0 at Al Nahyan Stadium to claim the bronze medal.

