Chelsea and Palmeiras dominate XI: Fifa Club World Cup team of the tournament

European champions win title for first time while Al Ahly take bronze after emphatic win over Al Hilal

Paul Radley
Feb 13, 2022
v.1.0 alpha

Chelsea were crowned Fifa Club World Cup champions after defeating Palmeiras 2-1 after extra-time at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday night.

READ MORE
Chelsea seal first Fifa Club World Cup after extra-time win against Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi

After Romelu Lukaku's opening goal was cancelled out by Raphael Veiga's penalty in regular time, the match appeared destined for a shootout until Kai Havertz slotted home from the spot with three minutes remaining of the 120.

By lifting the Club World Cup for the first time, European champions Chelsea have now won three titles since Thomas Tuchel took charge 13 months ago. The Blues also clinched the Uefa Super Cup at the start of the season.

The result meant heartbreak for Copa Libertadores holders Palmeiras who were fervently supported by thousands of fans in Abu Dhabi.

In Saturday's earlier match, African and Egyptian champions Al Ahly thumped Asian Champions League holders Al Hilal 4-0 at Al Nahyan Stadium to claim the bronze medal.

Reflecting on the 2021 Club World Cup, Paul Radley has selected his team of the tournament in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Club World Cup final player ratings

Image 1 of 32
CHELSEA PLAYER RATINGS: Edouard Mendy – 6. Thomas Tuchel returned to the sideline after Covid, and immediately Mendy was restored between the posts. No chance with the penalty, but added to Chelsea’s nerves after it went in with errant distribution. EPA

CHELSEA PLAYER RATINGS: Edouard Mendy – 6. Thomas Tuchel returned to the sideline after Covid, and immediately Mendy was restored between the posts. No chance with the penalty, but added to Chelsea’s nerves after it went in with errant distribution. EPA

Updated: February 13th 2022, 5:33 AM
ChelseaFootball
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Club World Cup team of the tournament - in picturesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Chelsea v Palmeiras ratings: Rudiger 9.5, Lukaku 6; Gomez 9, Veiga 7Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Everton v Leeds ratings: Coleman 8, Van de Beek 7; Dallas 5, Meslier 6Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Man City thrash Norwich as Sterling nets hat-trick