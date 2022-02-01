UAE's path to World Cup 2022 becomes clearer following narrow defeat to 10-man Iran

After defeat in Iran, the UAE now know exactly what is required. No forlorn hope of snatching an automatic berth for World Cup 2022, no chance to usurp South Korea and conjure direct progression to Qatar later this year.

As has for some time felt the case, the UAE will have to rely on a series of play-offs if they are to realise a three-decade-plus dream. At present, with only two matches remaining in the final round, Bert van Marwijk’s men occupy that very spot, Tuesday’s results clearing the way forward.

The UAE were beaten 1-0 away to Iran, the group leaders already qualified, while South Korea sealed a 10th successive World Cup appearance thanks to a 2-0 victory against Syria. Rather ironically, that match — a “home” tie for the Syrians — took place in Dubai.

Admittedly, that the UAE would have to settle for third in the group appeared likely way back when, after they failed to win any of their opening four matches in this phase. Heading into this latest double-header — they hosted, and defeated, Syria on Thursday — Van Marwijk’s side lay eight points off the Koreans. On Thursday, Iran were busy beating Iraq to confirm a third World Cup on the bounce.

Another victory, secured five days later at the same Azadi Stadium, kept Asia’s top-ranked team at the summit, two points in front of South Korea with two games to go.

The UAE, who came into the match on the back of successive qualifying wins, have nine points and thus a three-point cushion to fourth-placed Lebanon. Earlier on Tuesday, Lebanon and Iraq played out a 1-1 draw in Sidon.

While the UAE always recognised the magnitude of the task in Tehran, they will feel a little aggrieved to have not taken something after Iran played almost the entire second half with 10 men. Three minutes after the break, defender Sadegh Moharrami was late to a challenge on Abdullah Ramadan and justifiably shown a second yellow card.

By that stage, the UAE were a goal behind. That arrived the other side of the half-time interval, when on 44 minutes Mehdi Taremi struck what proved to be the decisive blow.

Left-back Mahmoud Khamis was once more caught out of position and then beaten too easily on the UAE’s left, leaving Iran captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh to cross for the unmarked Ali Gholizadeh at the far post. The midfielder’s header bounced past goalkeeper Ali Khaseif and on to the upright, but Taremi reacted quickest to fire home.

It was the Porto striker’s 28th international goal, and fourth in the final round of qualification. Taremi had, in fact, come back to haunt the UAE: it was he who grabbed the only goal in the corresponding fixture in Dubai in October.

The red card changed the complexion of the contest, but for the UAE, not enough. Tahnoun Al Zaabi did force stand-in goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh into action with a whipped shot from range, while late substitute Sebastian Tagliabue struggled to get enough purchase on his header when well placed.

In truth, Iran still looked the more threatening. Taremi blazed over when on his own eight yards out. Khaseif made three telling saves, one right at the death.

So the UAE’s path to what would represent a second World Cup in the country’s history is set. Faint hope of an automatic spot has been extinguished. Quite simply, they have two matches to clinch what they wish to be the first of two play-off assignments.

March will determine whether they make shootout No 1. Victory away to Iraq, before they conclude their campaign at home to South Korea, would most probably do it.