Caio Canedo says UAE will 'give everything' against Iran to bolster 2022 World Cup hopes

UAE forward Caio Canedo has described Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Iran as “another final”, as the national team seek to strengthen their chances of reaching Qatar 2022.

With three matches in the final round remaining, the UAE sit third in Group A, eight points off the automatic spots and know anything less than a victory would end their outside chances of directly reaching the global finals.

However, third place does seal entry to a series of play-offs. The UAE defeated Syria 2-0 at home on Thursday — Canedo notched the opener — to consolidate their position in the standings: they have nine points, four better off than fourth-placed Lebanon.

Iran, meanwhile, top the group and last week secured their place at a third successive World Cup, when they defeated Iraq in Tehran. They now host the UAE at the same Azadi Stadium.

Speaking to media at Monday’s pre-match press conference, Canedo said: “It’s another final for us. Us from the UAE national team have a dream to go to the World Cup. And we strongly believe in this dream.

“And for us to come a little closer to this dream we have to win tomorrow. We have a game plan, we have a strategy, with a lot of courage and personality, we have everything to do a big game and hopefully get the three points.”

The UAE have won their two most recent qualifiers, and even pushed Iran hard in the corresponding fixture in October. Then, at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, the visitors eked out a narrow 1-0 victory courtesy of striker Mehdi Taremi’s 70th minute strike.

Sitting alongside Canedo in the Iranian capital, UAE manager Bert van Marwijk said his team had gleaned belief from that contest three months ago.

“First of all, I want to congratulate the team and the coach for qualifying for the World Cup for a third time in a row,” the Dutchman said. “So that’s a compliment to them.

“We are looking forward to play against Iran. For me, and I said it in before first game between us already, they are one of the best teams, maybe the best team in this group.

“I remember the game very well from Dubai — we lost 1-0. I think we were a little bit unlucky, and we played well. So that must give us confidence for the game tomorrow.”

The UAE remain without star striker Ali Mabkhout and influential forward Fabio De Lima, while defender Shaheen Abdulrahman and playmaker Khalfan Mubarak are still out. Full-back Bandar Al Ahbabi, though, returns following suspension.