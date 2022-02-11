UAE and Israel strengthen tourism and economic ties

The UAE and Israel have agreed to bolster ties in tourism and the economy.

An agreement was signed by Ahmad Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs and chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, and Yoel Razvozov, Israeli Minister of Tourism, during the latter's visit to the UAE.

Relations between the two nations have flourished since they formally established diplomatic links through the Abraham Accords in September 2020.

Trade between the countries reached $700 million within a year of the landmark agreement, state news agency Wam reported.

Growing ties between the countries have led to the opening of embassies as well as significant economic investment in areas such as the diamond and tech industries.

Mr Razvozov said the latest partnership was a historic moment in Emirati-Israeli relations.

Under the agreement, both sides will implement policies to advance their tourism sectors.

This will include working more closely in marketing and promotional activities and hosting events for travel agents and others in the tourism industry.

Expo 2020 Dubai – at which Israel has a pavilion – has offered a platform for the Israeli business community to forge partnerships in the Emirates.

In November, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received the Washington Institute for Near East Policy's most prestigious award in recognition of his role in cementing the Abraham Accords.

At a gala event in New York, the Washington Institute presented its highest honour, the Scholar-Statesman Award, to Sheikh Mohamed for his leadership in securing peace with Israel and for fostering religious tolerance.