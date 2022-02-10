Sheikh Mohammed pays tribute to Kuwaiti astronomer Dr Saleh Al Ojairi who died at age 101

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to Kuwaiti astronomer Saleh Al Ojairi, who died at the age of 101 on Thursday.

Dr Al Ojairi led the early development of astronomy in Kuwait and promoted it throughout the region.

He was an authority on astronomy, writing many books for the Arab world.

Dr Al Ojairi was also behind the formation of the Al Ojairi calendar, which Kuwait has officially adopted for all its official transactions, state news agency Kuna said.

In a tribute posted on Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said: "Our condolences to the people of Kuwait and the people of the Gulf on the death of astronomer Dr Saleh Al Ojairi, may God have mercy on him, and may he rest in peace.

"A symbol of Gulf scientific knowledge in the field of astronomy that we are proud of. We hope that a new generation of Gulf scientists in the field of astronomy and other fields will succeed him."

Tributes were also paid to Dr Al Ojairi in Kuwait, where the Emir, Sheikh Sabah, and Crown Prince, Sheikh Meshal Al Sabah, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.