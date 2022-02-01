Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attends Zayed II Military College graduation ceremony

Vice President and Ruler of Dubai watched on as 46th class of cadets honoured

The National
Feb 1, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, attended the graduation ceremony of the 46th class of cadet officers at Zayed II Military College in Al Ain on Tuesday.

The event was held a day after the institute celebrated its 50th anniversary.

On its Golden Jubilee, Sheikh Mohammed said the achievements of the college were a fitting tribute to the vision of Sheikh Zayed, the UAE's Founding Father.

Read More
UAE's landmark Zayed II Military College celebrates 50th anniversary

“Sheikh Zayed foresaw the future with his wise vision and sought to establish the UAE Armed Forces to protect the nation,” said Sheikh Mohammed in comments published by state news agency Wam.

“He also realised the best way to invest in people is to educate them, so he started establishing military colleges and institutes. He founded this college that carries his name.

“Zayed II Military College has continued his legacy and has proven itself worthy, as it produces armed forces recruits who have assumed vital positions.

A golden era of success

Image 1 of 14
Sheikh Zayed watches the National Day parade of the first batch of graduates from the Al Ain Zayed II Military College. Al Ittihad *** Local Caption *** A (61).JPG

Founding Father Sheikh Zayed watches the National Day parade of the first batch of graduates from the Zayed II Military College. Photo: Al Ittihad

“On this special occasion, I extend my congratulations and best wishes to this major establishment, which has performed its duty with full devotion and dedication for half a century, promoting the principles of Emirati military standards and teaching recruits the values of sacrifice, dedication and giving.

“I also congratulate the 46th batch, whose graduation coincides with the country’s Golden Jubilee, for continuing their academic and military education and urge them to continue the process of learning and military practice.”

Updated: February 1st 2022, 11:56 AM
Sheikh Mohammed bin RashidUAEUAE Armed Forces
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attends military college graduationStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Relaxed jobseeker rules a radical shift for UAE employment marketStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Isaac Herzog visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during historic tripStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Jewish community looks at Dubai synagogue as population doublesStory gallery icon