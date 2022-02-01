Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attends Zayed II Military College graduation ceremony

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, attended the graduation ceremony of the 46th class of cadet officers at Zayed II Military College in Al Ain on Tuesday.

The event was held a day after the institute celebrated its 50th anniversary.

On its Golden Jubilee, Sheikh Mohammed said the achievements of the college were a fitting tribute to the vision of Sheikh Zayed, the UAE's Founding Father.

“Sheikh Zayed foresaw the future with his wise vision and sought to establish the UAE Armed Forces to protect the nation,” said Sheikh Mohammed in comments published by state news agency Wam.

“He also realised the best way to invest in people is to educate them, so he started establishing military colleges and institutes. He founded this college that carries his name.

“Zayed II Military College has continued his legacy and has proven itself worthy, as it produces armed forces recruits who have assumed vital positions.

A golden era of success

“On this special occasion, I extend my congratulations and best wishes to this major establishment, which has performed its duty with full devotion and dedication for half a century, promoting the principles of Emirati military standards and teaching recruits the values of sacrifice, dedication and giving.

“I also congratulate the 46th batch, whose graduation coincides with the country’s Golden Jubilee, for continuing their academic and military education and urge them to continue the process of learning and military practice.”