Ministry of Defence to perform weekly display at Expo 2020 Dubai

Weekly military parades and displays will be held by the Ministry of Defence at Expo 2020 Dubai in March.

Preparations have started for Union Fortress 8 parade, which will include performances by the band and cavalry shows, state news agency Wam reported.

The ministry encouraged visitors to come and see the show, which will take place at 4.30pm every Friday in March in the southern area of the site, the Jubilee Park.

The last day of Expo 2020 is March 31 - meaning there are fewer than 60 days left to see the world's fair.