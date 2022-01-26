Abu Dhabi attack: People who shared video of Houthi strikes summoned by prosecutors

A number of people who shared video footage of the attempted Houthi rocket attacks on Abu Dhabi have been summoned by prosecutors.

State news agency Wam said the videos captured "air defenses intercepting Houthi attempts to target infrastructure".

Dr Hamad Al Shamsi, Attorney General, urged the public not to circulate such sensitive footage, which is a matter of state security.

"Public Prosecution will carry out its responsibilities in implementing the law firmly towards these crimes and their perpetrators," he said in a Wam statement.

Footage was shared online that showed ground defences firing into the skies on Monday at 4.15am, when two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis were shot down. No injuries were reported.

No images or video of the incident, the second in a week, was released by the authorities.

On Wednesday, hundreds of relatives and friends streamed into the home of an Indian worker killed in the first attack on Monday, January 17, to pay their final respects.

Hardeep Singh, a 29-year-old tanker driver, was one of three men killed when vehicles caught fire following an assault by Yemeni’s Houthi rebels on an Adnoc oil storage facility in Mussaffah.