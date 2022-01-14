UAE security force arrives in Saudi Arabia for military exercise

A UAE security force has arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in the joint Gulf tactical exercise of the security services of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The military exercise is being hosted by Saudi Arabia in the Eastern Province.

Brig Gen Salem Abdullah Al Habsi, a member of the Command and Control Committee, said participants are fully prepared for the exercise, which has been named "Arab Gulf Security Exercise 3".

The exercise aims to improve co-ordination and field co-operation, while developing skills to deal with crises and emergencies.

Meanwhile, the UAE military has carried out maritime drills over the past five days, aimed to boost combat readiness.

Air, sea and land units took part in the Joint Emirates Shield/50 exercise, which began on January 9.

The Ministry of Defence said the exercise would continue until Friday.

