Ruler of Sharjah sets out projects to boost tourism and job opportunities

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Tuesday unveiled several tourism projects for the emirate.

Developments that will be completed this year include a safari park and hanging gardens in the emirate’s central region, although no details were provided.

Sheikh Sultan shared the news during a phone call to the Direct Line (Al Khat Al Mubasher) radio show.

“A major project on the entrance of Kalba is the hanging gardens that will be completed this year, God willing,” Sheikh Sultan said.

“We also have Souq Kalba ‘Kalba Market’, which was once vibrant [and] will return to being vibrant again as construction works on it are ongoing,” Sheikh Sultan said.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Amphitheatre on December 14, 2020.

Older buildings in Kalba will be demolished with new structures built in their place, and Sharjah Mosque will be renovated.

A library will also be opened in Kalba soon.

“Developing communities and facilities for those living in the areas or those who are visiting, will provide attractive scenery for families and work opportunities for small businesses.”

The Sharjah ruler also announced that 1,000 new work opportunities have been made available as part of this year’s government budget.

An additional 3,000 jobs at the emirate’s police department will be available for Emiratis.

Sheikh Sultan gave reassurances that Emiratis unable to work are still being taken into consideration.

“We are working on the file of retirees, it's not forgotten,” he said.

“There are 5,400 retirees who were divided into three categories, including deceased, bedridden, or unemployed, and all of them will be given attention.”

Projects already under way in the emirate include an expansion to Khor Fakkan university, which is adding three new buildings comprising classrooms, computer laboratories, administrative offices, meeting and prayer rooms as well as newly constructed internal roads and car parks.

The expansion includes new housing for teachers and students, plus a gym and outdoor playgrounds.

“The most important project for me is opening the University of Khor Fakkan, which is now near completion and, Gods willing, will be opened by mid year or after the coming summer,” Sheikh Sultan said.

