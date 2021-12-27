UAE pledges $2 million to help Costa Rica develop flood responses

The UAE has said it stands "ready to support" Costa Rica after providing a $2 million grant to help bolster its flood defences.

The Central American country has been hit hard by floods this year, with more than 3,000 people forced to flee their homes after heavy rains led to destruction in July.

The UAE's non-reimbursable grant aims to help strengthen Costa Rica's ability to respond to extreme weather and deal with the challenges of climate change.

The key assistance comes as the two countries continue to forge closer ties.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, held high-level talks with Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado Quesada earlier this month. The two sides agreed to deepen their strategic partnership to promote political dialogue, co-operation, trade, and investment.

The leaders discussed the recent devastating floods in Costa Rica and stressed the importance of delivering humanitarian aid.

The UAE has previously sent two aid flights to the country carrying critical medical supplies to help its fight against Covid-19.

"The UAE stands ready to support Costa Rica by providing development assistance to build stronger and more resilient systems in responding to the devastating impact of climate change," said Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, in a statement carried by Wam.

"As an extension of our humanitarian and developmental approach, which emphasises the promotion of stability and prosperity, the UAE is honoured to work with its international partners to support vulnerable communities in meeting their essential needs."

Rodolfo Solano Quiros, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica, thanked the UAE for its steadfast support.

"Costa Rica is very grateful for this important co-operation between the UAE and Costa Rica, as embodied in the UAE’s pledge to help mitigate the impact of the floods," he said.

"This humanitarian assistance granted by the UAE will significantly contribute to alleviating challenges faced in rural areas while supporting vaccination campaigns."