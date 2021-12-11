UAE to host conference of Arab culture ministers at Expo 2020

The UAE is hosting a two-day Conference of Arab Culture Ministers at Expo 2020 Dubai next week.

The Ministry of Culture and Youth said the event, held in conjunction with Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation, will feature culture ministers from 21 Arab countries.

Main discussions will centre on unifying Arab nations in several areas of culture.

These include co-operation in the registration of intangible heritage with Unesco, the UN's education, arts, sciences and culture agency, and the development of cultural and creative industries in the region.

The conference will explore a plan for Arab culture, including ways to keep it relevant today and to promote cultural co-operation among nations.

Participating ministers will also join the opening ceremony of the Arabic Language Summit and Al Burda Festival and Award, which will be held in conjunction with the session.

The event, taking place on December 20 and 21, is also set to propose an ambassador programme to promote Arab culture.

“The UAE is an active partner in leading Arab cultural co-operation,” said Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth.

“Hosting the conference in the UAE reflects our wise leadership’s vision to support Arab culture as the link between the peoples of this region and reaffirms the pivotal role culture plays in forging stronger ties.”