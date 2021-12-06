Sheikh Nahyan welcomes religious leaders attending peace forum in UAE

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies will discuss ways to nurture diversity and inclusion

The National
Dec 6, 2021

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance of Co-existence, has welcomed religious leaders from all over the world who are in Dubai to attend a peace forum.

The minister opened the eighth Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies at Expo 2020 Dubai's Al Wasl Plaza.

The event will run until Tuesday.

Addressing the inaugural session, Sheikh Nahyan said the UAE aims to promote peaceful co-existence in the world, where all people contribute to sustainable living and development.

The theme of the event is 'Inclusive Citizenship: From Mutual Coexistence to Shared Conscience' to help strengthen global peace and promote stability in communities across the world.

The forum is presided by Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, chairman of the Emirates Fatwa Council and brings together leading Islamic scholars, religious leaders and advocates of peace.

Since its establishment in 2014, the forum has invited scholars to discuss and recommend ways to promote peace and co-operation.

This year’s forum will also focus the positive role played by religion in addressing today's challenges.

Updated: December 6th 2021, 5:56 AM
