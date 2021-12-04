Sheikh Hamdan offers rent exemptions at Al Quoz Creative Zone

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has announced tenants who are rebuilding or renovating properties in Al Quoz Creative zone will be exempt from paying rent for up to two years.

The move is part of ambitious efforts to transform the area into a world-leading hub for the creative sector.

It is in line with a 100-day action plan for the development project aimed at attracting top talent from across the globe to live and work in Dubai.

The plan was launched by project's higher committee, headed by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Read More Dubai outlines plan to boost creative sector's contribution to economy

Sheikh Hamdan established Al Quoz Creative Zone in April to serve as a state-of-the-art centre of activity for the world's best talents.

The sprawling zone aims to provide top class facilities covering everything from publishing, writing and print to cinema, music and video, as well as artistic and cultural industries, cultural heritage museums, historical sites, archives, major cultural events, libraries, and the software and video gaming industry.

It will boast multipurpose spaces and host art workshops to help drive the creative industry across the emirate and beyond.

Dubai's creative mission

The 100-day action plan will focus in on the project's masterplan to design a vibrant urban space accommodating a wide variety of creative industries.

Key categories of activities related to the creative industries sector will be identified and permits to be given in the Al Quoz Creative Zone will be listed.

The transport infrastructure of the zone will also take shape, including connecting Al Safa Metro Station to the creative zone.

The network will include a bus route with special designs, as well as cycle tracks, a pedestrian bridge, and pedestrian sidewalks.

Dubai Culture is inviting members of the creative community to share ideas and creative suggestions for designs that can enhance the aesthetic and artistic ambience of the area.

Al Quoz is at the heart of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's enterprising vision to bolster Dubai's creative sector.

In April, The Ruler of Dubai set out a plan to boost the value of the city's creative sector - generating more jobs and doubling the number of companies in the industry.

He said the government aims to increase the GDP contributions of the creative and arts sectors from 2.6 per cent to 5 per cent.

He said design, content, culture and arts will be a "major driver for the future of our country".

Sheikh Mohammed, also Vice President and Prime Minister, said about 8,300 companies trade in the emirate's creative sector today.