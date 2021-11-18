Sheikh Mohammed congratulates winners at Dubai Government Excellence Programme ceremony

Ruler of Dubai says the future is brighter and better

The National
Nov 18, 2021

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, attended the annual awards ceremony for the Dubai Government Excellence programme on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated all employees, officials and partners in various sectors on overcoming the challenges of the pandemic and contributing to the emirate's economic growth.

“Today, I witnessed the ceremony of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, which we launched 24 years ago,” wrote Sheikh Mohammed on Twitter.

“It continues to play its role in improving government efficiency. I also congratulate all employees, officials and partners in all sectors.

“You have succeeded in overcoming Covid-19 and [have built] a global model in managing the crisis.

“You have succeeded in achieving a healthy economic balance for Dubai. The Dubai government continued to soar even during the crisis."

He said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, were the "two wings" that helped the emirate's economy soar. "The future is better and more beautiful,” he said.

Read more
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says 'Dubai is back' during visit to airshow

The Dubai Government Excellence Programme was launched in September 1997.

The programme awards the best performing government departments and entities by regularly reviewing their standards and methodologies.

Updated: November 18th 2021, 5:33 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Mohammed bin Rashid visits Moroccan and UK pavilions at Expo 2020
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohammed lauds Dubai Government Excellence Programme winners
An image that illustrates this article Paris business school awards honorary doctorate to Mohammad Al Gergawi
An image that illustrates this article Ajman police resolve financial cases worth Dh36m out of court