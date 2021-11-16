Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits Dubai Airshow 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited the Dubai Airshow exhibition on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed visited several pavilions and talked to exhibitors about their advanced products and systems on display.

He was briefed on the latest innovations and technologies in the aviation industry.

Later, Sheikh Mohamed received Denis Manturov, Russia’s Minister of Industry and Trade.

Both discussed potential opportunities and joint strategic partnerships to expand co-operation in various sectors and industries.

They also exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company; Lt Gen Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, the Armed Forces Chief of Staff; and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, undersecretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi.

Dubai Airshow 2021 is the first major global aerospace exhibition to be held since the aviation industry was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and is a bellwether for the sector's recovery from the crisis.

More than 20 countries are being represented at the Airshow for the first time, including Israel, Belgium and Brazil.

The Airshow, a biennial event where commercial and military deals worth billions of dollars are made, takes place after the pandemic forced organisers to cancel the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget in 2021 and Britain’s Farnborough International Airshow in 2020.

