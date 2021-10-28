Accident causes heavy congestion during morning rush hour in Dubai

Traffic slowed along Umm Suqeim Road towards Mall of the Emirates

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES. 24 MAY 2018. Dubai Stock Photography. Vehicles queue at a traffic light in Al Quoz during afternoon rush hour. (Photo: Antonie Robertson/The National) Journalist: None. Section: National.
The National
Oct 28, 2021

A major Dubai road was heavily congested on Thursday morning following an accident.

Traffic was slow along Umm Suqeim Road, leading towards Mall of the Emirates, with tailbacks reported at about 8am.

According to Waze, the navigation app owned by Google, traffic slowed to speeds of less than 20km per hour.

The app showed further tailbacks on Hessa Street, from the Al Barsha South 2 turn off in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road, with speeds as low as 8km per hour.

The app also showed police officers were in attendance.

Read more
Dubai Police launch Global Village traffic management plan

Congestion started building near the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed turn off and continued for around 5km, easing towards the Mall of the Emirates lake.

Dubai traffic police have been contacted for comment.

Updated: October 28th 2021, 5:32 AM
Police ServicesDubai
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Accident causes heavy congestion during morning rush hour in Dubai
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Bahrain's King Hamad in Abu Dhabi
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Police launch Global Village traffic management plan
An image that illustrates this article Know the law when hiring domestic staff, Dubai chief prosecutor urges families