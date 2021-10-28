Accident causes heavy congestion during morning rush hour in Dubai

A major Dubai road was heavily congested on Thursday morning following an accident.

Traffic was slow along Umm Suqeim Road, leading towards Mall of the Emirates, with tailbacks reported at about 8am.

According to Waze, the navigation app owned by Google, traffic slowed to speeds of less than 20km per hour.

The app showed further tailbacks on Hessa Street, from the Al Barsha South 2 turn off in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road, with speeds as low as 8km per hour.

The app also showed police officers were in attendance.

Congestion started building near the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed turn off and continued for around 5km, easing towards the Mall of the Emirates lake.

Dubai traffic police have been contacted for comment.